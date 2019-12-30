Did you hear a second season of Marvel’s What If…? animated series is already in production? Could we see Daniel Radcliffe in the Moon Knight series? When will the next Spider-Man movie start shooting? How did Martin Scorsese‘s daughter use Marvel to troll her father at Christmas? What went wrong with Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark? What are the most anticipated comic book movies of 2020? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The titular superheroes in the Amazon Prime series The Boys react to some of the negative reviews of the show.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says a second season of the animated series What If…? is in production.

Watch Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker trying to deliver pizza during the Battle of New York in The Avengers.

A new rumor says Marvel might be looking to cast Daniel Radcliffe as Moon Knight for their Disney+ series.

Elizabeth Hurley sits down to talk about working in the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu.

Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof has confirmed the Peteypedia documents published online are canon.

Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame! @Russo_Brothers wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look. #captainmarvel #AvengersEndgame @brielarson pic.twitter.com/diKh0Xh9CI — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 19, 2019

Concept artist Andy Park shared this helmeted version of Captain Marvel cut from Avengers: Endgame.

Former President Barack Obama listed HBO’s Watchmen as one of his favorite television shows of the year.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.