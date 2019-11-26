Want to see part of Tom Hiddleston‘s audition for the role of Thor? Can Joker take on Pennywise in an Epic Rap Battle? Want to see some drastically different designs for Pepper Potts’ Rescue armor? Want to see what Teenage Thanos would look like? Will Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduce Battlestar to the MCU? What almost happened to War Machine in Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this edition of Epic Rap Battles of History, a couple of clowns square off with Pennywise vs The Joker.

Funeral service for Christopher Dennis, Hollywood’s Superman, will be held December 7 at 12pm. Details here.

You saw Baby Thanos, and now you can see Teenage Thanos in this concept art done by Ryan Meinerding.

Are you having trouble figuring out where Batwoman falls in the Arrowverse timeline? CBR breaks it down.

Black Lightning is faced with a moral dilemma in the eighth episode of the third season of DC Comics series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier may add Battlestar to the MCU, or there’s just a deep cut Easter egg on set.

See some drastically different alternate designs for Pepper Potts‘ armor as Rescue in Avengers: Endgame.

Justified star David Meunier will recur on Marvel’s Helstrom series on Hulu, as the character Finn Miller.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.