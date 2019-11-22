Could we see old Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Want to see Nightwing in the new promo for Titans? Has J.J. Abrams had any discussions with Warner Bros. about a new Superman movie? Want to read the synopses for the first few episodes of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? How hard was it for Robert Pattinson to get an audition for The Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See what kind of Marvel-inspired goodies you can get your comic-loving family and friends this holiday season.

Chris Evans says we probably won’t see Captain America popping up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Stargirl has a new title treatment, and series star Brec Bassinger couldn’t be happier about going to The CW.

The synopses for the first three Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover episodes tease some surprise team-ups.

Here’s a promo for the second season finale of DC Universe’s Titans with Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing.

A set photo on-location for Falcon and the Winter Soldier teases Wyatt Russell arriving as U.S. Agent.

The first poster for the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover brings all The CW’s superheroes together.

Swamp Thing co-showrunner Gary Dauberman says season two of the series would have been way weirder.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.