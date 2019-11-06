How did Henry Cavill react to Ryan Reynolds jab at the Superman mustache debacle? Does Jeph Loeb deserve anywhere near as much praise as Kevin Feige? Will you read the new Amazing Spider-Man 2099 comic? What’s the latest report from The Daily Bugle? Who had part of Avengers: Endgame spoiled for them by Chris Evans? Are you ready for Japanese Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a sneak peek at the arrival of John Constantine as part of the DC Comics Black Label line of comics.

Henry Cavill had a great response to Ryan Reynolds mocking the erased mustache from Justice League.

Collider went comic book shopping and talked Watchmen with the hit HBO show’s creator Damon Lindelof.

An editorial at Comic Book Resources says Jeph Loeb was just as integral to Marvel’s success as Kevin Feige.

Jerad S. Marantz shared designs for Marauders in Thor: The Dark World that we didn’t see in the movie.

Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones) may play a role in the spin-off, Green Arrow and the Canaries.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2099 is bringing the futuristic version of the webslinger back for a comic series.

Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, opening in June of 2020, is now taking early reservations.

