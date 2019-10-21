Want to make Deadpool chimichangas? Could Stargirl move from DC Universe to The CW? What did James Gunn say about Francis Ford Coppola‘s recent Marvel movie remarks? Are you ready for a Hellboy Winter Special comic? Why the hell is there a rap anthem asking for Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League? What did David Ayer say about the recent story about Jared Leto being cut from Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Comedian Ron Funches stops by Marvel’s Eat the Universe to cook up Deadpool‘s famous chimichangas.

Comic Book Resources put together a list of the best Marvel animated series coming to Disney+ on launch day.

DC Comics announced a 96-page, prestige-format, 750th issue of Wonder Woman to celebrate the milestone.

A new rumor says DC Universe’s Stargirl series could end up joining the Arrowverese shows over on The CW.

Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) isn’t just a party girl, as you’ll learn in this Batwoman character featurette.

Ashley Scott recently opened up a bit about returning as Huntress in The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Dark Horse Comics and Mike Mignola are releasing a new Hellboy Winter Special in 2020, here’s the cover.

HBO’s Watchmen series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 94% from 52 ratings at the time of writing.

