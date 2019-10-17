Want to know more about Iron Man VR? Want to see Pariah and Anti-Monitor in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Need to know more about Moon Knight? Will there be sequels to Black Widow? Is Ant-Man 3 slated to start shooting in the summer of 2021? Is Edward Norton open to working with Marvel Studios again? What was Taika Waititi‘s response to Martin Scorsese‘s comments on Marvel movies? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Games VP Bill Rosemann unveiled more about the story within Marvel’s Iron Man VR at NYCC 2019.

Michael Jai White shared fan art of him as Green Lantern, something fans have expressed to him for awhile.

KsiteTV revealed Tom Cavanagh as Pariah in Crisis on Infinite Earths while EW showed Anti-Monitor.

Marvel Strike Force is bringing in Ghost Rider and Elsa Bloodstone into the mix just in time for Halloween.

Find out everything you need to know about Moon Knight, before he comes to Disney+, in this video from Nerdist.

Crisis On Infinite Earths has cast Stephen Lobo to play Jim Corrigan, aka The Spectre, in the Arrowverse.

Jerad S. Marantz revealed Spider-Man: Far From Home artwork of the combined Elemental creatures.

Martin Scorsese clarified his comments on Marvel movies a little bit, but still compared them to theme parks.

