Will you watch the Deathstroke animated series on CW Seed? Which Spider-Man PS4 character is getting a comic spin-off series? Who is suing Marvel, Disney, Fox and Amazon over the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song? What surprising revelation did Zack Snyder make about a DC Extended Universe character? Want to see a documentary about Spawn creator Todd McFarlane? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new edition of Marvel’s Eat the Universe makes Thor‘s hammer, but it’s actually made of some delicious meat.

A limited five-issue Spider-Man PS4 comic book will focus on Black Cat and takes place after the game’s DLC.

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming Disney+ unscripted series Marvel’s Hero Project, coming next month.

It appears Batwoman is being review-bombed by trolls on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of just 8%.

Here’s a promo for “Stranger Beside Me,” the second episode of the fifth season of Supergirl, coming next week.

Batman: Damned and The Batman Who Laughs landed on New York Times‘ Bestselling Graphic Novel list.

Deathstroke is getting his own animated series on CW Seed, and the first teaser trailer has just been released.

Cilian Murphy recently discussed how he got the Scarecrow role in Batman Begins after trying for Batman.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.