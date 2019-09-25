Why are Cloak & Dagger coming to the Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD? Which two characters are having a surprising meeting in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Did Scott Derrickson hint at Scarlet Witch meeting up with Doctor Strange a long time ago? How did Adam Savage craft the perfect Guardians of the Galaxy cosplay? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Emmy Magazine put a special spotlight on The CW’s upcoming DC Comics series Batwoman starring Ruby Rose.

Iron Man star Terrence Howard confirmed he’ll be retiring from acting soon in a weird pre-Emmys interview.

Here’s an extended trailer for the upcoming third season premiere of Black Lightning, coming next month.

Yes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan still wants to play Flashpoint Batman if he was given the chance. Stop asking.

Here’s a musical scene from the animated Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans animated crossover movie out now.

Olivia Holt & Aubrey Joseph will return as Cloak & Dagger in Disney XD’s Spider-Man animated series.

The new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 has cool variant covers.

It seems that there will be an unexpected meeting of two characters in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.