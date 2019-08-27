Have the episode titles for DC Universe’s second season of Titans been revealed? Which Marvel character does Krypton star Cameron Cuffe want to play in the MCU? Want to see Sean Gunn in the Avengers: Endgame climax before he was cut? What major mistake with Doctor Strange got left in the Avengers: Endgame final battle? Will a key Spider-Man: Far From Home scene still impact the third movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a look at some of the upcoming, new Marvel merchandise that was on display at The D23 Expo recently.

Mark Ruffalo welcomed She-Hulk to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the Disney+ series was announced.

What if YOUR favorite Marvel character got Venomized? "Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom" premieres on @DisneyXD in Spring 2020! pic.twitter.com/G0q1BMqr21 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 26, 2019

A bunch of Marvel characters are about to get Venomixed in the new Spider-Man: Maximum Venom series.

James Gunn used a question about Spider-Man to deliver some trivia about Tom Holland meeting Stan Lee.

A new animated comic video digs a little deeper into the recent Marvel Comics event Maximum Carnage.

The episode count and titles for the second season of DC Universe’s Titans may have been revealed online.

This little memorial to Spider-Man was found laid out in front of the convention center for The D23 Expo.

Krpyton star Cameron Cuffe has hopes of playing Cylcops whenever the X-Men are ready to enter the MCU.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.