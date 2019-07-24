Who is playig the Anti-Monitor in the Arrowverse? Will Kid Flash be returning for the sixth season of The Flash? Why might the Wikipedia page for the Snyder Cut of Justice League get deleted? Want your own Marvel arcade cabinet? Is The Eternals set being built in London? How long has the introduction of the new female Ninja Turtle been in the works? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the cast of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD take some time to chat about the current season at Comic-Con.

Apparently a man in Los Angeles dressed like The Joker was part of a car chase across Los Angeles recently.

Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim revealed some concept art of LaMonica Garrett as the Anti-Monitor.

Stephen Amell took the time to thank the cast and crew after the final season premiere of Arrow wrapped up.

Watch as the Batwoman craze goes viral in this tattoo-themed promo for the upcoming new series on The CW.

Wikipedia is considering deleting a page for the Snyder Cut of Justice League due to continued editorial bias in it.

Here are some new photos of Joaquin Phoenix going crazy and loving it in The Joker movie coming this fall.

The sixth season of The Flash will bring back Wally West as Kid Flash to give Barry Allen some assistance.

