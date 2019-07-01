Want a Batman figure that looks like it belongs in a Lipton Brisk Iced Tea commercial? What would Zoe Saldana like to explore with Gamora? How did Tom Hiddleston get the part of Loki? Was there a Batman movie that was almost made in the 1980s before Tim Burton‘s? How did videos like Honest Trailers impact Marvel’s planning process? Who is rumored to be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tom Holland isn’t too sure about someone else putting on the Spider-Man suit in this ESPN cross-promotion.

According to the subscription-based IMDb Pro, Matt Reeves‘ new The Batman has moved into pre-production.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg sarcastically confirmed that this dog in the movie is definitely Black Adam.

The first offer for a Batman movie before Tim Burton’s was in the “POW!” and “WHAM!” style of the classic TV series.

Tom Hiddleston recently explained how he landed the role of Loki thanks to Kenneth Branagh‘s love for theater.

The runtime of the Marvel Cinematic Universe equaling a total of 3,000 minutes was just a happy coincidence.

Make sure to get to the theater to see the re-release of #Endgame on the big screen for the very last time! Also, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek at the first 2 minutes of Spider-Man Far From Home! And a deleted scene starring the Hulk! There may also be a few surprises… pic.twitter.com/OAUmPPfVRX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 28, 2019

Before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters again, Anthony & Joe Russo shared another glimpse behind the scenes.

Kevin Feige says Marvel is careful about plot holes thanks to videos like How It Should Have Ended and others.

