What are the weird leaked documents Marvel posted on their website all about? Who is giving Harley Quinn a new origin story? Why doesn’t The Avengers video game use MCU character likenesses? Would you believe the Lobo movie is still in development? Did you notice that Deadpool 2 spoiled two Dark Phoenix deaths? Did you know Tony Stark‘s death scene didn’t really have any scripted dialogue? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s recent mysterious “leaked” post is likely teasing something for an upcoming new run of X-Men comics.

In Gotham City Monsters, Frankenstein recruits Killer Croc, Orca, Lady Clayface and Andrew Bennett.

In the new episode of Marvel’s Eat the Universe, learn how to make the Uncanny Eggs-Men recipe for breakfast.

The Avengers video game creators stand by the character designs for the superheroes, even if fans don’t like them.

Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

Robert Downey Jr. wished Happy Birthday to Chris Evans yesterday with a totally. appropriate compliment.

The DC Black Label comic Harleen by Stjepan Šeji? will reimagine the villain origin story of one Harley Quinn.

Rocket Raccoon and Groot get a computer animated makeover, seemingly in the style of Blue Sky Animation.

You can probably assume the reasoning, but here’s why The Avengers video game doesn’t use MCU likenesses.

