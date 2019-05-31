How far away is Avengers: Endgame from being at the top of the global box office? When did Stan Lee first say “‘Nuff said” in the comics? What is Captain Marvel doing on Vormir in Avengers: Endgame set photos? What did Matthew Vaughn have planned for his X-Men: First Class trilogy and unmade Superman trilogy pitch? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Funko released one of their adorable toy trailers with POP versions of Spider-Man: Far From Home characters

Anthony Michael Hall will play Mr. Kitson, “the fiendish ruler of an alien gaming empire” in Agents of SHIELD.

Spider-Man is reading the latest issue of Total Film with himself on the cover, and it’ll give you a little nosebleed.

Avengers: Endgame is less than $100 million away from passing Avatar on the all-time global box office chart.

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming finale for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout animated series.

Comic Book Resources dives into when Stan Lee first used his signature catchphrase “‘Nuff said” in a comic book.

One of my 1st design passes I painted up of Captain Marvel over 3 years ago. Wow time flies! :) Usually in doing character designs they’re always standing firmly on the ground. It was a breath of fresh air to design her flying for a change. #captainmarvel @brielarson pic.twitter.com/TcmxoBcKas — Andy Park (@andyparkart) May 29, 2019

Marvel concept artist Andy Park posted this alternate design for Captain Marvel with a bit of a different suit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into China on June 28, a few days ahead of the US release date in July.

