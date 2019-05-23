Want to see the new trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? When is the third season of Jessica Jones debuting? Want to play DC Universe Online on Nintendo Switch? What does James Gunn say about The Suicide Squad being a reboot? Did you know Steve Rogers was almost living with Sharon Carter in Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Just when you thought you were done with Infinity Stones, they’re at the center of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

Comic book writer Tom King will unexpectedly leave DC Comics’ main Batman title after issue #85 later this year.

New photos from DC Universe’s upcoming Swamp Thing series give us a fantastic look at the titular creature.

The third season for Jessica Jones debuts sometime in June, but a specific date has yet to be revealed by Netflix.

Here’s a motion comic for Brightburn, the James Gunn produced horror movie with a dark spin on Superman.

The MMO video game DC Universe Online will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime later this summer.

Doctor Strange villain Mads Mikkelsen almost played Malekith the Accursed in Thor: The Dark World.

A new all-ages Captain Marvel comic will find the hero tracking down flerkins replacing cats in Manhattan bodegas.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.