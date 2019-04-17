How do the various voices of Superman over the years compare to each other? Ready for a ton more comics to be added to DC Universe this week? Does Ernie Hudson‘s character have a Green Lantern connection in Arrow? How does Paul Rudd react to the Ant-Man rear attack on Thanos theory? How many people watched Umbrella Academy around the world? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch this video that compares the various voice actors who have brought Superman to life over the decades.

Avengers: Endgame broke the ticket pre-sales record in China and Atom Tickets’ pre-sale tickets records too.

Icicle (Kyle Secor) returns to continue his devious plan in “Snow Pack,” the next episode of The CW’s The Flash.

DC Universe is adding 10,000 comics from the mid-1980s to the early 2010s to their digital comic book library.

Get a little Avengers: Endgame fix by way of this cross-promotional commercial for the movie and Hertz.

Netflix revealed their global viewing numbers for The Umbrella Academy, and it’s one of their biggest shows.

Check out this poster inspired by Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame from artist @TracieChing pic.twitter.com/C9scbgZV6b — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 17, 2019

Marvel Studios shared a new poster for this month’s Avengers: Endgame designed by artist Tracie Ching.

The first photos from Ernie Hudson‘s guest appearance on Arrow may hint at a Green Lantern connection.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.