Why is Chris Hemsworth vandalizing Avengers: Endgame posters? What’s the story behind two certain cameos in the Shazam! movie? Was there some drama behind the scenes during the making of the Captain Marvel score? What does Neil deGrasse Tyson say about that gross Thanos and Ant-Man theory? Would Michelle Pfeiffer play Catwoman again? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

John Constantine is back in the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “Séance and Sensibility.”

Smallville alum Allison Mack pleaded guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves. Yikes.

Chris Hemsworth took a marker to some of the Avengers: Endgame character posters at the press junket.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz teased an upcoming episode featuring the return of their own Birds of Prey.

Watch an extended trailer for the upcoming two-part series finale of Gotham, bringing Batman and The Joker.

Zachary Levi expressed his gratitude to everyone who went to see Shazam! and gave it a huge opening weekend.

Keyframe I painted in the very beginning even before there was a script. We were free to come up with imagery that can get everyone excited for the film. I imagined Captain Marvel fighting a horde of alien robots trying to prevent them from ruling the universe! #captainmarvel pic.twitter.com/Hgtcw7fafX — Andy Park (@andyparkart) April 1, 2019

Marvel concept artist Andy Park shared this keyframe from Captain Marvel before there was even a script.

Avengers: Endgame and Marvel producer Trinh Tran said the year-long shoot was grueling but also rewarding.

