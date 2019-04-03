Which star of The CW’s Arrowverse was caught vaping on a plane? What is the secret identity of Marvel’s new character Major X? How much are Avengers: Endgame tickets being scalped for online? What does science say about Ant-Man killing Thanos in a very unpleasant way? How did Anthony & Joe Russo determine what footage to use in Avengers: Endgame trailers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In honor of Batman‘s 80th anniversary, DC Comics gathered up characters for a little animated dance party .

The Flash star Grant Gustin was reportedly caught vaping on a Compass Airline flight, and alarms went off.

.@TheTickTV and Arthur have officially kicked off prom season. Prom season did not exist before these photos. pic.twitter.com/yRtyaDNa0m — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 2, 2019

The Tick and Arthur posed for some adorable photos in honor of the upcoming second season of the comic series.

Captain Marvel has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Higher, further, faster, baby.

Take a closer look at Brendan Fraser as Robotman, one of the standout characters on the Doom Patrol series.

Marvel Comics revealed the identity of Rob Liefeld‘s new character Major X at the end of the comic’s first issue.

Squad Up! Here is my take on the Starforce team based on an earlier version of @andyparkart Starforce Vers. Fun to put a team together, thinking about their different skills and overall dynamics. #CaptainMarvel #Starforce pic.twitter.com/ST2xFeQ2ra — Jackson Sze (@JacksonSze) March 22, 2019

Marvel concept artist Jackson Sze revealed this alternate look for Star Force from the Captain Marvel movie.

People were already scalping their tickets for Avengers: Endgame when showtimes were selling out yesterday.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.