How did David Harbour land the role of Hellboy? Does Marvel care about Chris Evans bashing Donald Trump on Twitter? What do Shazam‘s filmmakers think about the Marvel and DC beef? How is Kevin Smith paying tribute to Captain Marvel in his latest movie? Want to watch the Agents of SHIELD panel from C2E2? Would you like an Infamous Iron Man action figure? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the new launch trailer for the new major Marvel Comics event War of the Realms, starting with Act 1.

Chris Evans says Marvel doesn’t have a problem with his anti-Donald Trump tweets and Kevin Feige loves it.

Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen participated in C2E2’s panel for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Give it a watch!

David Harbour recently revealed how he ended up getting the role of Hellboy in the reboot coming next month.

Marvel Strike Force released a trailer with a look at their new Alliance War gameplay, which could be fun.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran think the Marvel and DC beef is just bullshit.

Giving the word superhero a bad name. #Hellboy is in theaters and @IMAX on April 12. Reserve your seat now! https://t.co/R0W3O0Eb7r pic.twitter.com/hrBum3imA0 — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 26, 2019

Here are four new images from the upcoming Hellboy movie with David Harbour looking lazy and badass.

Detective Comics #1000 gives even more significance to the Bat symbol on the chest of Batman‘s iconic suit.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.