Want to get DC Universe content for free? Which comic book movie won Favorite Movie at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards? Want to know some alternate Stan Lee lines for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Does an Avengers headquarters LEGO set reveal a secret plan from Endgame? What is Shazam‘s Rotten Tomatoes score? Did you celebrate Hellboy Day last weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Red Daughter continues to create big problems for Supergirl in the upcoming new episode “All About Eve.”

For Batman’s 80th birthday, DC Universe will have Batman films, shows and comics available for free for one day.

The DC Universe series Doom Patrol keeps on trucking every week, and here’s a promo for “Therapy Patrol.”

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola takes a look back at 25 years of the hellish hero in this retrospective interview at io9.

The fifth and final season of Gotham marches towards the end with a new promo for this week’s “They Did What?”

Captain Marvel has soared passed $900 million worldwide, as well as the $300 million mark in the United States.

Check out our exclusive artwork for @HellboyMovie and get ready to raise some hell in #IMAX theatres on April 12! Tickets on sale NOW for select theatres. Reserve your seat today: https://t.co/hM9uULicTV pic.twitter.com/jLW46EXfmT — IMAX (@IMAX) March 23, 2019

How many posters will Hellboy have? We’re not sure, but here’s another fiery one released by IMAX last weekend.

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards gave Avengers: Infinity War the FavoriteMovie award, so there’s that.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.