Are Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the verge of ending? Could Supergirl get canceled in favor of a Superman show? What got cut off during the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Oscars acceptance speech? Was Marvel Ultimate Alliance a terrible video game? What joke did Trevor Noah slip by audiences during his Black Panther presentation at the Oscars? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Josh Horowitz is on Marvel’s Eat the Universe to make Heathrow Vance-inspired X-Ray Tuna Noodle Casserole

There’s a rumor going around that Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will end after their next seasons.

Here’s a piece of concept art showing of Black Manta‘s deadly submarine in Aquaman, complete with tech details.

Supergirl might be in danger of being canceled by The CW due to low ratings and could be replaced by Superman.

Mr. Sunday Movies takes a look back at the popular video game Marvel Ultimate Alliance for the PlayStation 2.

Fans trying to save Marvel’s canceled Daredevil series have raised enough money for a Times Square billboard.

A new poster for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has Jean Grey split in two before a new trailer arrives Wednesday night.

Though fans are clamoring for a non-white Superman, Dean Cain points out that he already accomplished that.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.