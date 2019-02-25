Who is playing Kate Kane‘s stepmother on the Batwoman series? Which 90s sitcom star is making a push to play Batman? Will some major Arrowverse characters die in Crisis on Infinite Earths? How did Venom almost reconcile the missing white spider symbol? What if Captain America and Iron Man got a Hobbs and Shaw style movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you need an explanation as to who the Skrulls are in the Marvel Comics universe, here’s a 101 to catch you up.

Elizabeth Anweis has been cast as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Kate Kane’s step-mother, in Batwoman.

Blossom star Joey Lawrence is campaigning to play the new Batman now that Ben Affleck is out of the cape.

A new rumor says the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover may kill major Arrowverse characters.

On Free Comic Book Day, Carnage will be unleashed in Spider-Man/Venom to set the stage for a big event.

Aquaman has now surpassed Iron Man 3 at the international box office with a total of $805.8 million so far.

Jerad S. Marantz shared an alternate look for Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War outside of his armor.

Zachary Levi wants fans to stop pitting Shazam against Captain Marvel, especially with all the fake reviews.

