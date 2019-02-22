Which member of Congress is getting their own comic book? Want to watch Goose the cat from Captain Marvel on a live cam? What’s happening in the sequel to the Batman/Elmer Fudd crossover comic? Want to see the latest TV spot for Captain Marvel? Who is the mystery character who might be part of Marvel’s The Eternals movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ming-Na Wen is back on set for the seventh season of Agents of SHIELD and ready to start shooting soon.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own comic book from Devil’s Due Comics this May.

Captain Marvel‘s scene-stealing feline star Goose has a live cam following the kitty’s every cute, little move.

Deadline reports Heathers TV series star Cameron Gellman has joined the cast of DC Universe’s Stargirl.

Caity Lotz will be returning to Arrow as Black Canary with a Birds of Prey inspired episode this season.

Are the DC Universe shows already better than all of the DC shows in the Arrowverse? CBR seems to think so.

Long held secret, but @Inkdropinc, @jfornes74, and I teamed up for a sequel to the award winning (so weird) Batman/Elmer Fudd crossover. It’s in Batman 67, part of the Knightmares arc. Not allowed to say who’s in it exactly, but It involves a crazy chase and a lot of beepbeeps. pic.twitter.com/pTDmN3TNtI — Tom King (@TomKingTK) February 20, 2019

Tom King revealed are from an upcoming sequel to their Batman/Elmer Fudd comic with Road Runner.

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal thanked Eminem for his support and viewership for the canceled series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.