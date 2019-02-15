What is the working title for Black Widow? What other DC Comics team will debut in the first season of Doom Patrol? Is Michael B. Jordan interested in playing Superman? Which Marvel Comics character does Brie Larson want in a Captain Marvel sequel? Want to see an extensive Q&A with the directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

It’s a match-up of giant monster villains on the next episode of The Flash with King Shark vs Gorilla Grodd.

One fan thinks a dig at Tony Stark will have a new layer to it once Captain Marvel gets released next month.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III will wrap up the interdimensional adventures of the superheroes.

The first season of DC’s Doom Patrol will introduce another DC Comics team from a different era at some point.

Here’s the promo for “Brothers and Sisters,” which will create some tension for our superheroes on Arrow.

The home video release of DC’s Aquaman on 4K Blu-Ray is said to include the expanded IMAX aspect ratio.

A bunch of upcoming Marvel Comics issues are getting Asgardian variants inspired by War of the Realms.

A new teaser for the return of Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger on Freeform confirms the April 4 premiere date.

