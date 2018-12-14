What’s coming in the latest Spider-Man PS4 downloadable content? Did you hear Aquaman broke pre-sales records at Atom Tickets? How much did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse make in Thursday night previews? How was the pencil trick in The Dark Knight pulled off? What mistake did Jason Momoa make on the set of Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Contest of Champions has announced their new Sentinel of the Spaceways arc in the mobile game.

Comic Book Resources has a list of 16 details from the Elseworlds crossover that only true DC Comics fans noticed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game has debuted the teaser for their new Silver Lining downloadable content.

Aquaman set a new pre-sales record at Atom Tickets, topping Deadpool 2, Infinity War, and Black Panther.

Watch the entirety of the Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors animated feature film on YouTube right now.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned $3.5 million on Thursday night, may overperform this weekend.

The original concept poster art by Ivan Reis @Joe_Prado & Marcelo Maiolo for @creepypuppet featuring just a partial line-up of movie characters! #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/wAg3lFEP9U — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) December 13, 2018

This new Aquaman poster was created by Ivan Reis, Joe Prado and Marcelo Maiolo for James Wan.

DC Universe will now be releasing DC Comics animated movies the same day they hit Blu-ray and DVD.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.