Want to see what’s in store for Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash when all the shows return in January? What is Aquaman‘s Rotten Tomatoes score? How much might Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse make this weekend? What is one fan trying to accomplish with the address AvengersEndgame.com? Want to hear a track from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Now that Elseworlds is over, check out what’s in store for the next episode in the seventh season of Arrow.

Kevin Smith and animator Pernille Ørum (DC Super Hero Girls) are making a Hit Girl comic miniseries.

Supergirl won’t be back until January, just like Arrow, and here’s what you’ll get for the midseason return.

Aquaman has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and the Chinese box office surpassed Justice League in four days.

Before Arrow and Supergirl return, The Flash will be back for the midseason a week earlier on January 15.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is projected to make between $30 million and $40 million this weekend.

Spider-Man, in the form of Miles Morales, will be joining the roster of characters in Marvel Strike Force.

Black Panther, Deadpool 2, Venom and Avengers: Infinity War were the most Googled movies of 2018.

