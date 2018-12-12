2019 SAG Awards Nominations Honor ‘Black Panther’, ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ & More
Posted on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
This morning, the nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced. This is the ceremony where Hollywood’s actors nominate their own, ultimately voting on the winners. This year’s roster features quite the diverse array of performances across film and television…and suggests who may be suiting up for the Oscars in a few months.
Let’s run through the 2019 SAG Awards nominations below.
Black Panther didn’t end up with any individual nominations, but it did land the SAG equivalent of Best Picture with a nod in Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The same can be said for Crazy Rich Asians. Meanwhile, the other nominees in the category, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born, had other nominations across the board.
Some of the standout nominations in the film categories include Sam Elliott finally getting recognized with a supporting actor nomination for A Star Is Born. Plus, Emily Blunt landed double nominations, one for her leading turn in Mary Poppins Returns and another for her supporting role in A Quiet Place, the latter being quite the surprise.
On the television side of things, The Americans, Better Call Saul, Ozark, This Is Us and Ozark all earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but The Americans is the only one not to get any individual nominations. The same thing happened in the comedy category where Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned nominations in Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but Atlanta didn’t get any individual acting nominations.
Anyway, without further adieu, here’s the full list of 2019 SAG Awards nominations.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
A Star is Born
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John David Washington – BlackKklansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams – Vice
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski – Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Lilly Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins – King Lear
Bill Pullman – The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone – Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Daredevil
GLOW
Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld