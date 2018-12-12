This morning, the nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced. This is the ceremony where Hollywood’s actors nominate their own, ultimately voting on the winners. This year’s roster features quite the diverse array of performances across film and television…and suggests who may be suiting up for the Oscars in a few months.

Let’s run through the 2019 SAG Awards nominations below.

Black Panther didn’t end up with any individual nominations, but it did land the SAG equivalent of Best Picture with a nod in Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The same can be said for Crazy Rich Asians. Meanwhile, the other nominees in the category, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born, had other nominations across the board.

Some of the standout nominations in the film categories include Sam Elliott finally getting recognized with a supporting actor nomination for A Star Is Born. Plus, Emily Blunt landed double nominations, one for her leading turn in Mary Poppins Returns and another for her supporting role in A Quiet Place, the latter being quite the surprise.

On the television side of things, The Americans, Better Call Saul, Ozark, This Is Us and Ozark all earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but The Americans is the only one not to get any individual nominations. The same thing happened in the comedy category where Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned nominations in Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but Atlanta didn’t get any individual acting nominations.

Anyway, without further adieu, here’s the full list of 2019 SAG Awards nominations.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

A Star is Born

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John David Washington – BlackKklansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams – Vice

Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski – Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Lilly Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins – King Lear

Bill Pullman – The Sinner



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz – Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone – Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Daredevil

GLOW

Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld