What’s up with the Japanese Spider-Man? Could Batman end up in the Arrowverse? What are the early box office predictions for Avengers: Endgame saying? What’s the latest comic book related item to make Kevin Smith cry? Could Captain Marvel lift Thor‘s hammer? Would you like to see Ben Schwartz as Plastic Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Even though they were asked by no one, Screen Junkies did an Honest Trailer for the Japanese Spider-Man.

Even though the Arrowverse has brought in Batwoman and Gotham City, Batman is still very much off limits.

I’ll start stretching now just in case. https://t.co/F6GvPhmTxT — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) December 7, 2018

Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz may want to play Plastic Man, and they do have a resemblance.

Marvel Studios was very appreciative of any assistance that NASA can provide to save Tony Stark in space.

Marvel is celebrating the 4th anniversary of the mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions with this video.

A positive reaction to a recent test screening of the Hellboy reboot has surfaced online and sounds promising.

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot showed off this alternate design for the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos wears.

Box office analysts are already predicting that Avengers: Endgame will making over $2 billion at the box office.

