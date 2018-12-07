Is Thanos coming back to Fortnite? What did Charlie Cox have to say about the cancellation of Daredevil? Are you ready for a third installment of Marvel Ultimate Alliance? Want to see some new posters for X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Shazam from CCXP? What was Aquaman‘s budget? Was the Avengers 4 title really hidden in that one photo from Anthony & Joe Russo? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes at Sideshow Collectibles with James Wan as they preview their new Aquaman statue.

There’s a chance that Thanos could be coming back to the game Fortnite if a recent data leak is to be believed.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg created an image adding some bubble gum to the dark DCEU marketing.

Vincent D’Onofrio says Daredevil cancellation “makes no sense,” and Charlie Cox is “very saddened” by it.

Watch the first trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Character breakdowns for the upcoming Batwoman series on The CW hint at who will be part of the series.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix got a cool illustrated comic book inspired poster for attendees at CCXP down in Brazil.

Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack has earned eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.