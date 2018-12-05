Want to know the official Hellboy timeline from Dark Horse Comics? What villain will Jessica Meraz play on Supergirl this season? Why isn’t the Avengers 4 trailer arriving today? Why didn’t Adam Warlock figure into Avengers: Infinity War? When is the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer arriving? Are you ready for Frank Miller to return to Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s an extended trailer for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds, coming to The CW this month.

The Dark Knight Returns writer Frank Miller is returning to Batman for a comic project with Tom King.

Meet Kate Kane. #Elseworlds begins Sunday at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nGbDFjVjXW — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) December 4, 2018

Batwoman gets her own poster teasing her introduction in the upcoming Elseworlds crossover on The CW.

Dark Horse Comics released an official timeline of events in the Hellboy comic universe over at SyFy Wire.

Nerdist gave Aquaman a clever trailer mash-up with the Pixar Animation undersea adventure Finding Nemo.

Major Crimes star Jessica Meraz has joined the Supergirl cast as the DC villain Menagerie/Pamela Ferrer.

Call it a comeback. #OnceUponADeadpool, in theaters December 12th. pic.twitter.com/XOjIHwGWSw — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 4, 2018

Deadpool takes his proper place in heaven in this new teaser poster for this month’s Once Upon a Deadpool.

Venom has been given an extension for its theatrical run in China, which is rare for imported Hollywood titles.

