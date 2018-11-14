Want a first look at the upcoming Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds? How long has Chris Pine known that he would return as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984? When will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return from the midseason break? What would Spider-Man look like in a vibranium suit in the MCU? What do the breakdowns for Black Widow supporting characters tell us about the movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A giant squid monster is on the loose in the promo for the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Spike Lee responded to a mistaken identification in a New Zealand newspaper that mislabeled Stan Lee.

Oliver Queen has to get out of prison before Elseworlds, but he’s still the Arrow promo for “Due Process.”

The latest episode of DC Daily has a featurette diving into the action of the DC Universe series Titans.

Speaking Elseworlds, Oliver Queen has his life shaken up in the first promo for the Arrowverse crossover.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist talked about the difference between playing Kara and her Russian clone.

Check out some alternate concept art for all of the members of the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War.

The CW’s Arrowverse midseason return dates don’t have DC’s Legends of Tomorrow back until April 2019.

PAGE 2

Fan artist Jason Pastrana imagined what a vibranium suit created for Spider-Man may look like in the MCU.

New set photos from the production of Watchmen reveal our first look at Hooded Justice riding a horse.

Last night we had to cut a bit for time. Here’s the full remembrance of Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/VjvjTrD2mK — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 13, 2018

Stephen Colbert posted the full tribute to Stan Lee that had to be cut down due to time constraints on TV.

Rumored character breakdowns for the Black Widow movie reveal the kind of supporting characters involved.

Have you ever noticed this mistake with Bucky’s birth year in Captain America: The Winter Soldier?

Aquaman reportedly has one mid-credits scene, but there’s no confirmation of a post-credits scene yet.

Artist Scott C. shared this goofy little creation featuring a bunch of Spider-Men playing on a big ole Venom.

Chris Pine revealed that he knew Steve Trevor would be returning while filming the first Wonder Woman.

PAGE 3

These Deadpool sneakers won’t be you run faster, jump higher or deflect bullets, but they are red and black.

Even the employees of Pym Technologies need to lounge around, and they love to wear these pajama pants.

It’s never too early to plan for next Halloween, so get this Harley Quinn costume from Batman: Arkham City.

Few things are more important than a soldier’s socks, and these Captain America crew socks should do the trick.