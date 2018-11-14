Avengers Infinity War - Cull Obsidian Concept Art

Want a first look at the upcoming Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds? How long has Chris Pine known that he would return as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984? When will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return from the midseason break? What would Spider-Man look like in a vibranium suit in the MCU? What do the breakdowns for Black Widow supporting characters tell us about the movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A giant squid monster is on the loose in the promo for the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Spike Lee responded to a mistaken identification in a New Zealand newspaper that mislabeled Stan Lee.

Oliver Queen has to get out of prison before Elseworlds, but he’s still the Arrow promo for “Due Process.”

The latest episode of DC Daily has a featurette diving into the action of the DC Universe series Titans.

Speaking Elseworlds, Oliver Queen has his life shaken up in the first promo for the Arrowverse crossover.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist talked about the difference between playing Kara and her Russian clone.

Check out some alternate concept art for all of the members of the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War.

The CW’s Arrowverse midseason return dates don’t have DC’s Legends of Tomorrow back until April 2019.

Spider-Man Vibranium Suit - Fanmade

Fan artist Jason Pastrana imagined what a vibranium suit created for Spider-Man may look like in the MCU.

New set photos from the production of Watchmen reveal our first look at Hooded Justice riding a horse.

Stephen Colbert posted the full tribute to Stan Lee that had to be cut down due to time constraints on TV.

Rumored character breakdowns for the Black Widow movie reveal the kind of supporting characters involved.

I was rewatching The Winter Soldier when I saw a continuity error. In the very start of the first paragraph, it says Bucky was born in 1916. At the bottom, however, it says he was born 1917. from marvelstudios

Have you ever noticed this mistake with Bucky’s birth year in Captain America: The Winter Soldier?

Aquaman reportedly has one mid-credits scene, but there’s no confirmation of a post-credits scene yet.

View this post on Instagram

Spidermans. Just Spidermans all over the joint.

A post shared by Scott C. (@scottlava) on

Artist Scott C. shared this goofy little creation featuring a bunch of Spider-Men playing on a big ole Venom.

Chris Pine revealed that he knew Steve Trevor would be returning while filming the first Wonder Woman.

