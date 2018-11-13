In this special edition of Superhero Bits, take a look back at the life of Stan Lee through interviews, in memoriam reels, archive footage, kind words from collaborators, and love from Marvel’s biggest stars. Superheroes wouldn’t be what they are today, and Stan Lee will be long-remembered and sorely missed after all he’s done for people who latched onto his characters.

This video has every single cameo Stan Lee made as himself, from Mallrats to all the Marvel Studios movies.

Fans have already placed flowers and messages of love on Stan Lee‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Marvel takes a look back at the man who built the comic book company in this tribute to the legacy of Stan Lee.

In his remembrance of the man, Fantastic Four director Josh Trank admitted he might have let him down.

Hugh Jackman appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and took a moment to talk about Stan Lee.

The Avengers director Joss Whedon took to Twitter with some kind words about the Marvel Comics legend.

He meant so much. As a tribute to Stan and his immortal “Stan Lee presents,” since the start of my career, I’ve tried always to put a “DC Comics presents” before my titles. I told him this once. He nodded, patted my back, and said, “forget that, kid. Just write for Marvel.” pic.twitter.com/WJtYvvJVVT — Tom King (@TomKingTK) November 13, 2018

DC Comics writer Tom King always tried to include a subtle nod to Stan Lee in every single comic he wrote.

Several artists paid tribute to Stan Lee in different ways using the iconic characters he created over the years.

