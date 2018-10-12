What can we expect from Batman‘s suit in the final season of Gotham? Who is voicing Scarecrow in the Harley Quinn animated series? What does Venom director Ruben Fleischer have to say about a certain plot hole in the movie? Has a description of the first trailer for Avengers 4 surfaced online? Could a Sinister Six movie still happen? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

SyFy Wire takes a look at some of the best cosplayers attending New York Comic-Con 2018 last weekend.

Gotham showrunner John Stephens says the Batman suit we’ll see is similar to The Dark Knight Rises.

Kirk Avecedo‘s villainous Ricardo Diaz was in 13 episodes of Arrow last season. Now he’s a series regular.

Avengers 4 is shooting some kind of night scene in Atlanta requiring a bunch of East Indian and Asian people.

A new trailer for the fourth season premiere of Supergirl has arrived. The show returns Sunday, October 12.

While taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, Dakota Johnson said she’d be up to play Catwoman in a movie.

“There came a time when the Old Gods died…” https://t.co/mszTGdKRqL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 12, 2018

Director Ava DuVernay teased fans who are eagerly anticipating her adaptation of the New Gods movie.

iZombie actor Rahul Kohli revealed he will be providing the voice for Scarecrow in the Harley Quinn series.

