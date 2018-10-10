Who is the latest cast member to finish Avengers 4 reshoots? Would you like to see a second season of The Defenders? Want to see Stan Lee‘s cameo in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies? What happened when Joker extras got stuck on the subway? What movie served as a comedic influence for Aquaman? Could the Venom sequel be R-rated? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The cast of the Reign of the Superman animated movie talk about the cyborg version of Man of Steel and more.

The Flash season premiere teased Batwoman‘s involvement in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Anyway, here's Venom making out with Jabba the Hutt. pic.twitter.com/mINV2UHNLz — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 8, 2018

Everyone is loving that sweet, long Venom tongue action, so here he is getting intimate with Jabba the Hutt.

A recent Instagram video shows Karen Gillan has finished shooting her scenes for the Avengers 4 reshoots.

The Flash isn’t having the easiest time dealing with a new threat in this promo for the next season 5 episode.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox said he’d like another crack at making another season of The Defenders work.

Watch Stan Lee‘s surprising cameo in the animated Teen Titans! Go to the Movies, available on digital now.

Apparently extras on the Joker movie were forced to pee between subway cars after being stuck on the train.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.