What iconic Batman villain is Shane West playing on Gotham? Which Marvel superhero is the next to get their own LEGO animated special? What was Venom‘s official Cinema Score over the weekend? Which chart-topping rapper is doing a song for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack? Want details on the Dark Phoenix and Hellboy footage from NYCC? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out another new Titans clip, check out Aquaman costumes, and more in the latest episode of DC Daily.

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen star Shane West will be playing Bane in the fifth season of Gotham.

Find out everything you need to know about the Batman: The Animated Series Blu-ray box set from NYCC.

Marvel has announced a new LEGO animated special called LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom.

Watch “The Innocent & The Wicked,” the new sizzle reel for the upcoming fifth and final season of Gotham.

Mark Ruffalo “accidentally” revealed the Avengers 4 title on The Tonight Show, and he was promptly fired.

Find out how much some of the more elaborate cosplayers paid to bring their costumes to life at NYCC.

The Spider-Geddon comic series may provide a hint on what to expect in a Spider-Man PS4 game sequel.

