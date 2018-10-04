Want to know how to make your own Venom costume? Could the video game company Rocksteady be working on a Justice League project? Are you ready for a new Aquaman trailer tomorrow? How are things going behind the scenes with X-Men movies in development? Want to get a first look at Lobo in the second season of Krypton? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Find out how to easily make your own Venom costume for Halloween or an upcoming comic convention.

Daredevil showruner Erik Olsen says the third season of the series won’t crossover to the other Marvel shows.

The lab in Ant-Man and the Wasp is the largest practical set ever built for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The final, shortened season of Gotham will explain the creation of Batman to finish up Bruce Wayne‘s arc.

Venom stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed got together with Vanity Fair to teach you some new British slang.

A new rumor indicates that video game company Rocksteady might be working on a Justice League game.

A new Aquaman poster arrived today ahead of a brand new trailer debuting tomorrow during NYCC 2018.

Comic Book Resources has an extensive breakdown of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Easter eggs.

