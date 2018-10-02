What character is Jennifer Beals playing in Swamp Thing? How does Kingpin get out of prison in Daredevil season 3? Are you in the market for a new Venom print from Mondo? Did you notice the subatomic city in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Is there another mysterious villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Why does Matt Murdock go back to the black suit in Daredevil? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch as fans try to build a prop replica of Thor‘s powerful Stormbreak axe from Avengers: Infinity War.

Flashdance star Jennifer Beals has taken a role in Swamp Thing as a character created just for the series.

Get ready to do some time. DC's #LegendsOfTomorrow returns Monday, October 22 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/VRI8qs8iuP — Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) October 1, 2018

Here’s a new poster for this month’s arrival of the fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.

Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson has revealed how Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin gets out of prison.

Witness the beginning of a terrible friendship in this new TV spot for Venom, in theaters later on this week.

The Spider-Geddon comic introduces the PlayStation 4 version of Spider-Man to the Superior Spider-Man.

Mondo has announced a limited edition poster by artist Matt Ryan celebrating this week’s release of Venom.

Charlie Cox explains why Matt Murdock goes back to wearing the black suit in the third season of Daredevil.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.