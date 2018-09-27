What’s the latest effort by fans to get James Gunn reinstated at Marvel? What is Tim Allen‘s problem with superheroes? Where is Spider-Man: Far From Home shooting now? Where is Batman during the events of Birds of Prey? Is Bradley Cooper interested in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? What comic book character does director The First Purge director want to tackle? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get ready to go to war in the promo for the upcoming second episode of the second season of The Gifted.

Some fans started a GoFundMe page for a billboard to campaign to have James Gunn reinstated at Marvel.

One fan created a Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray cover inspired by the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off poster.

The First Purge director Gerard McMurray said that he would love an opportunity to tackle a Blade project.

Tim Allen has some issues with superhero movies in this lame comedy bit that he tried to pull off on Conan.

Bradley Cooper doesn’t want to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or anything he didn’t write himself.

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared this drastically different design for Thor‘s gladiator armor in Ragnarok.

Famous comic book artist Norm Breyfogle, known for his work on Batman, passed away on Monday at age 58.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.