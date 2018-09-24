Is the Spider-Man video game a little too pro-police and pro-surveillance? Why is the organization Genital Autonomy of America upset with a new Batman comic? Did you know Thanos has a saxophone? What insult did Homer Simpson throw at DC on an episode with Gal Gadot? Will Spider-Man: Far From Home introduce a new suit? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits right here.

It’s The Mutant Underground vs The Inner Circle in a new promo for the second season of The Gifted on FOX.

An article at Deadpsin thinks the new Spider-Man game is a little too blindly pro-police and pro-surveillance.

Get a load of Tom Hardy’s Venom vs Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in this action-packed fanmade fight scene.

Kevin Smith thinks it would be a mistake for Warner Bros. to stop making Superman movies for awhile.

Watch the full “Shadow of Atlantis” episode of the Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest series, if you want.

The genital rights organization Genital Autonomy of America is mad that Batman appears to be circumcised.

So now with @Kevfeige at the wheel, maybe we can be a little closer to this dream ? pic.twitter.com/Yox6beWSoV — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 20, 2018

Boss Logic created a couple of teaser posters for whenever The Avengers meet up with the X-Men on screen.

Director David Ayer admits that he regrets giving Jared Leto‘s Joker that forehead tattoo that says “Damaged”

