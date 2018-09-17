How many people, aliens or robots has Hawkeye killed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who is Stephen Amell‘s wife going to play in the Arrowverse? What’s the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man? Who might the villain be in the Supergirl movie? What’s the supposed budget for Captain Marvel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War cut in the style of the final trailer for Stranger Things season 2.

Iron Fist showrunner M. Raven Metzner confirmed that Blindspot will likely show up on the show sometime.

Inspired by Spider-Man PS4, a fan on Reddit created a mock-up of what an Iron Man video game might look like.

Cassandra Jean Amell, the real-life wife of Arrow lead Stephen Amell, will play Nora Fries in the Arrowverse.

Marvel attempted the difficult task of picking the Top 10 Spider-Man comics of all time. What do you think?

Erik Killmonger, the villain of Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther, is getting his own comic book miniseries.

Venom looms over San Francisco and Tom Hardy in the latest, awful poster for the new Sony Pictures movie.

Fans at Comic Con Stockholm set a new record for the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Spider-Man.”

