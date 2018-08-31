Marvel Studios - 100% Soft 10th Anniversary

Want to see fans demand the trailer for Captain Marvel in the form of a rap? When is the second annual Adam West Day in Walla Walla, Washington? Why was Serena Williams banned from wearing a Black Panther inspired catsuit? Want to find out how to build a custom LEGO Batmobile? When was Batman first referred to as The Dark Knight? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This rap video featuring fans demanding the first trailer for Captain Marvel has gone viral across the web.

The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing says Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) is getting back to journalism.

Some concept art for the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 video game shows off early designs for levels and more.

Marie Severin, comics legend and Spider-Woman co-creator, passed away at the age of 89 on August 29.

A new extended promo for the return of the shows in the Arrowverse has more superhero action on display.

Serena Williams addressed her Black Panther inspired catsuit being recently banned from the French Open.

100% Soft created this official 10th anniversary Marvel Studios poster featuring emoji versions of everyone.

Walla Walla, Washington has announced its second annual Adam West Day on September 19 this year.

