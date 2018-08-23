When will Lois Lane debut in the Arrowverse? What will the Alfred Pennyworth prequel series on Epix focus on? Which Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes are the only ones who haven’t killed anybody? Does Stan Lee secretly have a powerful weapon in the MCU? Which horror movies inspired director Ruben Fleischer for Venom? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW released a new sizzle reel of all their returning DC Comics superhero shows coming back later this fall.

A Marvel fan on Reddit wonders how strong the hair razor is that Stan Lee uses on Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.

Amber Heard revealed a couple new dolls of her Aquaman character Mera that will be on shelves this fall.

Kyle Secor (Veronica Mars, The Purge: Election Year) will recur on The Flash as Caitlin Snow‘s father.

Return of Wolverine #1 gives Wolverine a new black costume when the comic arrives this September.

Some new details have emerged on the wholly unnecessary Alfred Pennyworth prequel series coming to Epix.

PlayStation has a rundown of some of the major villains Spider-Man will encounter in his new PS4 game.

Lois Lane will make her debut in the Arrowverse in the upcoming crossover episode featuring Superman.

