Andy Richter gets a hold of the Infinity Gauntlet and uses it in his everyday life in this sketch from Conan.

Titans star Anna Diop, who portrays Starfire in the DC series, disabled Instagram comments due to racism.

Here’s a weird and hilarious introduction for what has been dubbed the Russian X-Men. It’s quite wild.

Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) has joined the cast of the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 in an unknown role.

The cast of Batman: The Animated Series do their best impressions of famous DC Comics characters.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, of all people, has penned an article throwing shade at Disney for firing James Gunn.

The Twitter account for Iron Fist has been revealing the episode titles for the show’s upcoming season two.

Kevin Smith wants a crack at directing The CW’s Batwoman, but he’s not up for directing superhero movies.

