Would you like to see Superboy and Lex Luthor pop up in the Titans series? Can Deadpool take on Boba Fett? What’s going on with that Deathstroke movie we once heard about? What does the Ant-Man and the Wasp cast think about Hank Pym‘s abusive comic past? What DC Comics offerings does Sideshow Collectibles have in the works? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Spider-Man has some trouble with Iron Man in a new Marvel Funko Presents animated short on YouTube.

Producer Geoff Johns teased appearances by Superboy and Lex Luthor in the forthcoming Titans series.

Catch up on the entire first season of Krypton in just four minutes before the second season comes to SyFy.

Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward) has been promoted to a series regular for the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD.

The Star Wars Show had Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld talk about whether the Merc could beat Boba Fett.

Rebecca Romijn would like to play a woman from the Amazon in a Wonder Woman movie at some point.

If you are at #SDCC today head over to the #MarvelStudios booth to pick up my new Thanos poster. It was a fun one to do! #Thanos #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Yd85uWPAaz — Ryan Meinerding (@MeinerdingArt) July 21, 2018

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding created a faux motivational poster with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

DC Universe announced how much the streaming service will cost for both yearly and monthly subscriptions.

