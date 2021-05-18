Back in the fall of 2019, the collectible toy makers at Super7 announced a new line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures based on the original Playmates action figures released back in the 1990. Unfortunately, all four of the turtles have come and gone over the past year and a half, and if you missed the pre-order window for them you were out of luck. But that’s changed for a limited time with Super7 re-releasing the Ultimates versions of all four of the heroes in a half-shell.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates line updated the original Playmates toys as 7-inch figures but gave them a slew of detailed accessories including interchangeable hands, interchangeable portraits, pizza, painted weapons, and more. The accessories even included the unpainted weapons still on the plastic tree. You’ll get all that and more with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, available now for pre-order through June 1.

Leonardo knows that keeping his three teenage brothers in-line while fighting crime takes a LOT of patience… and pizza. They may not always appreciate it, but Leonardo’s devotion to Master Splinter’s teachings keep the Ninja Turtles on point and one step ahead of the bad guys. This 7” highly-articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Leonardo figure features interchangeable hands and heads, and comes with multiple accessories: pizza (of course), a Turtlecom, and a rack with a variety of ninja weapons including his signature katana.

Every team needs that wiseguy who can break the tension with a joke or keep it real with a sarcastic quip. For the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Raphael is that guy…er, well…Turtle. This 7” highly-articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Raphael figure features interchangeable hands and heads and comes with multiple accessories: pizza (of course), a Turtlecom, and a rack with a variety of ninja weapons including his signature sai.

He’s down for fighting bad guys or whatever, but Michelangelo would rather kick back with some pizza and just chill out, man. This 7” highly-articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Michelangelo’s figure features interchangeable hands and heads, and comes with multiple accessories: pizza (of course), a Turtlecom, and a rack with various ninja weapons including his signature nunchucks.

Sure, his inventions almost always end up exploding, but somehow Donatello and his tinkering usually end up saving the day anyway. That’s just Don being Don, and his fellow Ninja Turtles wouldn’t have it any other way. This 7” highly-articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Donatello figure features interchangeable hands and heads, and comes with multiple accessories: pizza (of course), a Turtlecom, and a rack with various ninja weapons including his signature bo staff.

If you want to get your hands on these figures, they’ll cost you $45 each, or $180 for all four together, from the Super7 Store right now. Unfortunately, if you want any of the other TMNT figures from the first four waves, you’ll have to wait until they potentially get re-released. But Wave 5, including Krang, is up for pre-order right now too.