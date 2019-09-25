NECA has been crushing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure game in the past couple years. Not only have they released incredibly detailed figures that accurately recreate the look of the characters in the original movie from 1990, but they’ve also given the animated series version of the heroes in a half-shell the perfect figures too. But now the toy masters at Super7 are offering something different that will have children of the 90s wanting yet another set of TMNT action figures.

Super7 is offering a whole new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures that take their designs directly from the vintage Playmates toy line of the characters from the beloved animated series. They’re a little bit pricier than some of the other recent figures, but they’re made to order and come with plenty of cool accessories, and some of them are presented in a way that will have children of the 90s drowning in waves of nostalgia. See the Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures below.

Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures

The first wave of Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures will have Raphael, Master Splinter, a Foot Soldier and the mutated scientist Baxter Stockman. Clearly Super7 plans on drawing this action figure line out for a little while since they’re only releasing one of the turtles so far. But since they’re already digging into villains other than Shredder, that’s perfectly fine with me.

Each of the figures are 7-inches tall, so they’ll go pretty well with the NECA figures from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. But what’s great about these figures as opposed to the NECA figures is that some of them come with the plastic rack of accessories that are all connected to each other, just like the Playmates figures. What makes these better though is that they’re actually painted to look as the weapons should instead of just being a single plastic color.

On top of the plastic rack of accessories, the figures come with a bunch of other interchangeable hands, weapons and other cool bits. The figures are said to come in deluxe packaging designed for this new series, but it’s yet to be revealed.

If you liked what you see, you can pre-order these Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures starting on October 1. But they’ll only be available for pre-order through October 31. Remember, these are made to order, so if you don’t get them before the end of October, you’re probably not going to get them unless you pay for them on the secondary market for a marked up price.