Move over, Bluntman & Chronic, there are about to be even more superheroes on the scene who are high as a kite.

New Line Cinema has won the rights to a new superhero comedy pitch called Super High, which will focus on people who get superpowers after smoking a special strain of marijuana. If that’s not enough to get you stoked, Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson and Common are all attached to star in it.

Deadline has news on the Super High movie, which is based on a story by Adam Mansbach, who will write with Shamier Anderson. The latter will also be executive producing with Richard Brener and Dave Neustadter at New Line. Samberg, Robinson and Common will also all be producing along with Mark Schulman, Richard Abate, and Will Rowbotham at 3 Arts Entertainment, Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley at Narrative, and the production banner Party Over Here.

New Line won the pitch in a competitive battle with other studios. The deal that got them the pitch included a seven-figure sum just for the script itself, not to mention a production commitment. So this movie will definitely be going forward, and if for some reason it doesn’t, people are still getting paid. There aren’t any other details on the movie itself, but I’m personally hoping that Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Samberg and Robinson become superhero friends, and Common is playing the villain. But we don’t have any actual insight into the movie’s story.

If the name Adam Mansbach sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the author behind the wildly popular not-so-family friendly children-inspired book Go the F*ck to Sleep, which was famously narrated by Samuel L. Jackson as an audio book and has since been translated into 40 languages. He also wrote two sequels, You Have to F*cking Eat and F*ck, Now There Are Two of You, narrated by Bryan Cranston and Larry David respectively.

In the screenwriting world, Mansbach wrote the screenplay for Barry, the indie about the early life of President Barack Obama, which was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award. This is certainly a change of pace for the writer, but with the caliber of comedic talent involved, it sounds like a promising and refreshing take on the superhero genre. At the very least, it will give stoners something else to look forward to, especially in those states where weed isn’t yet legal.