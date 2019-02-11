The popular mobile role playing game Summoners War is about to expand its reach into a whole new medium.

Skybound Entertainment, the production company of The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, has teamed up with South Korean developer Com2us, the makers of the mobile game, “to produce several adaptations, including an upcoming animated TV series”, according to a press release. Learn more about the Summoners War TV show and watch a new short film featuring several of the franchise’s notable characters below.

Summoners War Short Film

Summoners War: Sky Arena launched in 2014, and has since amassed over 100 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play. In the game, players take control of a “summoner” who uses magical scrolls to call monsters into battle, each of which possess one of five elements: water, fire, wind, light, and dark. Here’s one of the game’s early commercials, which has racked up over 66 million views:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris “Doc” Wyatt and Kevin Burke have been hired to write and produce the animated version of Summoners War. The pair previously collaborated on animated shows like Avengers Assemble, Spider-Man, Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, and Skybound’s Super Dinosaur.

THR says Skybound and Com2us teamed up back in 2017 “to build out the universe of the game” through comics, animated series, and more, though so far that deal seems to have primarily resulted in videos on the game’s YouTube page.

The game looks generic enough for these guys to be able to essentially do whatever they want with it, which seems like the perfect creative opportunity for a pair who have worked so extensively on properties with name recognition in the past. “We’re pleased to get started on yet another exciting Summoners War extension sure to entertain the brand’s legion of fans and expand to new fans around the world,” said Catherine Winder, an executive producer on this show who has worked with Wyatt and Burke before.

For a much more detailed look at how the companies are approaching this animated world, check out this video:

In the meantime, Skybound is also working on an animated version of Kirkman’s Invincible comic book, which recently locked in an exceptionally talented voice cast.