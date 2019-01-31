Robert Kirkman‘s comic books continue to be hot properties for TV. The animated Invincible series (which is just one of two upcoming adaptations of the subversive superhero series) has scored an all-star cast to voice its characters, with Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, and Mark Hamill among the high-profile actors set to lead the Invincible cast.

According to Deadline (but first reported by Revenge of the Fans), Steven Yeun has been tapped to play the lead character of Invincible, a teenager named Mark Grayson. Mark has a famous super-powered parent, and when he begins to develop powers of his own, he discovers that the job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Yeun is no stranger to voice acting, having starred in the surprisingly great Voltron: Legendary Defender, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and a few other animated series and films in the past few years. Of course, he has ties to Kirkman too, getting his breakout live-action role on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

In addition to Simmons, Oh, and Hamill, the cast is rounded out by Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder.

The casting of Rogen is fascinating since he and Evan Goldberg are developing a live-action movie adaptation of Invincible, marking the duo’s second superhero collaboration after The Green Hornet. They’re set to produce, direct, and write, and Rogen’s inclusion here makes it likely that both of these Kirkman adaptations are being developed with a collaborative spirit.

Here’s the official description of the show:

From Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker and based on the Skybound / Image comic of the same name, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name, Amazon’s Invincible is an hour-long series that is set to premiere globally in 2020. The comic is Kirkman’s second-longest after The Walking Dead, and was created by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and artist Ryan Ottley. The comic ended its 15-year run in February of 2018.