Today is the summer solstice, so make sure you enjoy the most daylight we’ll get all year by partaking in a lot of activities. And if you need any ideas for how to start things off on, the upcoming horror release Midsommar has more than a few ideas, especially if you happen to be spending some time with a cult that slowly reveals itself to be more weird and sinister as time goes on. It’s summer vacation! Watch the new Midsommar trailer to see all the fun you can have!

Only recently did I become properly acquainted with actress Florence Pugh, since she starred in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family. And that’s exactly why it took until this very trailer for me to realize that she’s one of the leads in this terrifying cult film. She looks nothing like she did in the aforementioned true story about professional WWE wrestler Paige, and it looks like she’s going to have her hands full with this horrifying journey into a cult.

Midsommar recently started getting tons of serious buzz from critics after the first screening, and our own Chris Evangelista couldn’t have been more pleased with the results. Not only did he call the film a “shockingly sunny and chipper freakshow,” but he also said:

“As Midsommar draws to an alarming, eye-popping conclusion, you’ll be left stunned. The term “masterpiece” gets tossed around far too often these days, but the description is apt for Midsommar. It’s terrifying. It’s hilarious. It’s one of the year’s best films.”

If that’s not enough to convince you, Us and Get Out director Jordan Peele gave his reaction to the film from Hereditary director Ari Aster, and he was equally impressed. Peele recently told the director himself:

“I think you’ve made the most idyllic horror film of all time. You’ve taken Stepford Wives and shattered the attractiveness of that movie with this one. That alone is a feat. Also, there are some obvious comps out there, but this movie is just so unique. This hasn’t existed yet, and anything after Midsommar is going to have to contend with it. I mean, this usurps The Wicker Man as the most iconic pagan movie to be referenced.”

However, since this is an A24 horror movie we’re talking about, we’re bound to hear that general audiences aren’t getting what they expected about this movie. That has become customary for horror releases from this studio, especially when it comes to people who simply wanted jump scares and typical terror tropes in their movies. But clearly, horror can be more than that, and Midsommar will hopefully prove that to at least a few more viewers out there.