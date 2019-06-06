If you’re still not hyped for Midsommar, Ari Aster‘s follow-up to Hereditary, maybe this will do the trick. In the new issue of Fangoria, filmmaker Jordan Peele interviews Aster about Midsommar, and has nothing but nice things to say. Very nice things. In fact, according to Peele, Aster has made a horror movie loaded with “the most atrociously disturbing imagery” he’s ever seen.

EW has an excerpt from the July issue of Fangoria, in which Jordan Peele interviews Ari Aster about Aster’s upcoming Midsommar, and it doesn’t disappoint. I was already eagerly anticipating Aster’s Hereditary follow-up, but Peele’s reaction to the movie has increased that anticipation tenfold. “When I texted you after the screening, I wrote, ‘I think you’ve made the most idyllic horror film of all time,'” Peele says to Aster. “You’ve taken Stepford Wives and shattered the attractiveness of that movie with this one. That alone is a feat. Also, there are some obvious comps out there, but this movie is just so unique. This hasn’t existed yet, and anything after Midsommar is going to have to contend with it. I mean, this usurps The Wicker Man as the most iconic pagan movie to be referenced.”

Those are some strong words, and I’m willing to take Peele’s word for it, because he clearly knows a thing or two about horror movies. Peele goes on to add that Midsommar “plays a weird sleight of hand, where it transcends the horror of itself,” and that the film’s final act features “some of the most atrociously disturbing imagery” he’s ever seen. This all sounds very hyperbolic, I know – but like I said, Peele knows what he’s talking about, and if he really thinks Midsommar is this impressive, I’m inclined to believe him.

For his part, Aster attempts to temper horror fan expectations, saying:

“I guess it does belong to the folk horror space. But I guess what it’s trying to do is establish footing on that path, and then proceed in a way that is anathema to what you’re expecting. It’s funny, because somebody sent me an article: “The Films That Will Be Referenced By Midsommar, and How Midsommar Will Fit Into The Folk Horror Space.” I really hope that by the time we’re on our way towards the ending, I hope that it enters some new territory. I’ve been asked, “What is it?” and I’ve been happy saying it’s a breakup movie dressed in the clothes of a folk horror film.”

It’s worth noting that the interview in EW is only an excerpt, and the July issue of Fangoria has an even longer conversation with the two filmmakers, so if you want more, seek it out. Midsommar opens July 3, 2019.